Chargers

Chargers assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris leaves for Redskins

Assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris has left the Chargers for the Washington Redskins.
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Jan. 28, 2020
2:14 PM
With offensive line coach Pat Meyer expected to join the staff in Carolina, the coaching changes continue for the Chargers.

Though the team has yet to announce anything officially, former assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris has left for a job with Washington and Shane Steichen will be given the offensive coordinator and play-calling duties full time.

Steichen held those responsibilities on an interim basis after Ken Whisenhunt was fired in October. His promotion means Anthony Lynn will have a new quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Meyer, who spent three years coaching the Chargers offensive line, also finished the season as the team’s run-game coordinator.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
