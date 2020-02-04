Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn finalizes his 2020 staff

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers watch a replay during a Dec. 29 game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
(Peter Aiken / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Feb. 4, 2020
12:06 PM
Share

Fresh off his contract extension, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn finalized his staff for the 2020 season.

James Campen was hired to coach the offensive line, and David Diaz-Infante was added as an offensive line assistant.

Campen, 55, a former longtime offensive line coach for Green Bay, spent last season as the offensive line/associate head coach in Cleveland.

Several of Lynn’s assistants were assigned to new jobs, including Rip Scherer (senior assistant), Alfredo Roberts (tight ends), Mark Ridgley (running backs), Addison Lynch (assistant defensive backs) and Ryan Milus (quality control on defense).

Advertisement

Entering the final season of his deal, Lynn recently agreed to a multiyear extension. He’s 26-22 in three seasons with the Chargers.

The team also officially announced that Shane Steichen would remain as offensive coordinator, as had been previously reported.

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement