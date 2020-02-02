Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers to extend coach Anthony Lynn’s contract beyond 2020 season

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter on Nov. 7, 2019 in Oakland.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter on Nov. 7, 2019, in Oakland.
(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Feb. 2, 2020
11:54 AM
Share

At the end of December, Anthony Lynn said he had “no problem betting” on himself, regarding his somewhat tenuous contract situation with the Chargers.

The team has concurred by signing the coach to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.

Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known.

After going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018, the Chargers struggled with injuries and turnovers this year in finishing 5-11.

Advertisement

Chargers
Former Chargers and UCLA linebacker Donnie Edwards wins Salute to Service Award
Kansas City Chiefs v San Diego Chargers
Chargers
Former Chargers and UCLA linebacker Donnie Edwards wins Salute to Service Award
Former Chargers and UCLA linebacker Donnie Edwards was presented with the Salute to Service Award, which is given annual as a joint venture between the NFL and USAA.

Even with those difficulties, general manager Tom Telesco continued to support Lynn and now has taken the next step of financially committing to him.

The extension brings some clarity for the Chargers entering an offseason clouded by uncertainty on several fronts.

Quarterback Philip Rivers’ future with the team is in doubt. The 16-year veteran is about to become a free agent, with neither side sure what will happen.

Advertisement

He recently moved his family from their longtime home in San Diego to Florida, adding more intrigue to the situation.

Chargers
Chargers assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris leaves for Redskins
Chris Harris
Chargers
Chargers assistant defensive backs coach Chris Harris leaves for Redskins
In addition to Chris Harris leaving for the Washington Redskins, Shane Steichen will be given the offensive coordinator and play-calling duties full time.

Running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry — both key pieces to the offense — also are pending free agents.

Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie contract and appears to be a prime candidate to hold out this summer in pursuit of a lucrative extension.

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement