Chargers to extend coach Anthony Lynn’s contract beyond 2020 season

At the end of December, Anthony Lynn said he had “no problem betting” on himself, regarding his somewhat tenuous contract situation with the Chargers.

The team has concurred by signing the coach to an extension beyond the 2020 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed Sunday.

Lynn, 26-22 in three years with the Chargers, had one season remaining on the contract he signed when hired in January 2017. The exact length of his extension was not immediately known.

After going 12-4 and winning a playoff game in 2018, the Chargers struggled with injuries and turnovers this year in finishing 5-11.

Even with those difficulties, general manager Tom Telesco continued to support Lynn and now has taken the next step of financially committing to him.

The extension brings some clarity for the Chargers entering an offseason clouded by uncertainty on several fronts.

Quarterback Philip Rivers’ future with the team is in doubt. The 16-year veteran is about to become a free agent, with neither side sure what will happen.

He recently moved his family from their longtime home in San Diego to Florida, adding more intrigue to the situation.

Running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry — both key pieces to the offense — also are pending free agents.

Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie contract and appears to be a prime candidate to hold out this summer in pursuit of a lucrative extension.