Chargers

Chargers tender offers to Michael Davis, Isaac Rochell and Trent Scott

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis
Chargers tendered an offer to cornerback Michael Davis.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
12:52 PM
The Chargers placed a second-round tender on restricted free-agent cornerback Michael Davis and exclusive-rights tenders on defensive end Isaac Rochell and offensive tackle Trent Scott.

Davis, 25, started all 12 games in which he appeared last season, finishing with 39 tackles and two interceptions. Initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young, Davis is entering his fourth season.

Rochell was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 35 career games with three starts.

Scott was undrafted out of Grambling State. In his two NFL seasons, he has played in 25 games with 10 starts, nine of which came last season when the Chargers were thinned by injury up front.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
