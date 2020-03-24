Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers make some alterations to logo for 2020 season

The Chargers’ logo will be sporting a slightly different look for 2020.
The Chargers’ logo will be sporting a slightly different look for 2020.
(Los Angeles Chargers)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
2:30 PM
One day after the Rams unveiled their rebranded logo, the Chargers did the same Tuesday, releasing images of a slightly altered version of the team’s lightning bolt.

In a news release, the Chargers announced they were “relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand synonymous with sunshine, blue skies and a fun, carefree style of play dating back to the team’s AFL roots.”

The team also confirmed it would be altering its uniforms for the 2020 season, though the changes aren’t expected to be drastic.

The Chargers uniform, particularly its powder blue, is considered to be among the most classic in the NFL.

“With the new Bolt a sleeker, more streamlined version of its old self as the team’s primary mark, it’s also one color lighter,” read the team’s release. “Gone is the three-tone Bolt with a navy keyline — the new Bolt has been paired down to only include Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold.”

The logo changes were inspired by Southern California’s surf, skate and car cultures.

“The bold, italicized font and numbers are an ode to an era that saw legendary Mustang modifier Carroll Shelby set up shop in Marina del Rey and Latino youths on the Eastside turn 1940s cars into sleek, irreverent lowriders,” the team announced. “The font and numbers, like a souped-up Shelby, symbolize speed, power and constant forward motion while their placement within the brand is a nod to modifying a classic.”

Images of the new uniforms are scheduled to be released soon.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
