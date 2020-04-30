Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers exercise fifth-year option on receiver Mike Williams

Chargers receiver Mike Williams turns upfield in a game against the Green Bay Packers last November.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams, shown turning upfield in a game against the Green Bay Packers last November, had his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2019.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
April 30, 2020
10:48 AM
The Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Mike Williams’ rookie contract.

Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, he has a guaranteed base salary of $3.1 million and a salary cap number of $6.374 million on the final year of his contract. Williams was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Williams, 25, had 49 catches for 1,001 yards in 2019, his 20.4-yard per-reception average tops in the league.

Other Chargers receivers under contract for 2020 include fellow starter Keenan Allen ($12.65 million), Darius Jennings ($775,000), Jason Moore ($675,000), Andre Patton ($675,000), Jalen Guyton ($675,000) and Tyron Johnson ($610,000). They also drafted Virginia’s Joe Reed in the fifth round and Ohio State’s K.J. Hill in the seventh last weekend.

