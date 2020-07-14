Hunter Henry, Chargers unlikely to agree on contract extension

The Chargers and Hunter Henry are not expected to agree on a long-term deal with the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players arriving Wednesday.

Instead, Henry will have a one-year base salary of $10.6 million, which currently ranks No. 1 among tight ends in annual average.

After 1 p.m. Wednesday, teams can not resume negotiations with franchise-tagged players until after the season.

Henry, 25, is coming off a year in which he set career highs for receptions (55) and yards (652) despite missing four games because of a knee injury. He also scored five touchdowns.

Both he and the Chargers hoped to reach a long-term extension, but the situation — like all NFL business this offseason — has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With training camp set to open July 28, the Chargers also are facing uncertainty regarding star defensive end Joey Bosa. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Bosa is due a substantial raise.

He’s a two-time Pro Bowl player coming off a season in which he started all 16 games and finished with 11½ sacks. Bosa is scheduled to make $14.36 million in 2020.

Several reports Tuesday indicated Cleveland had agreed on a five-year, $125-million extension with defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett was taken No. 1 in the 2017 draft, a year after the Chargers selected Bosa with the third overall pick. Bosa’s statistics compare favorably to Garrett‘s.

Bosa, who turned 25 last week, has held out once as a Charger. He didn’t report to camp his rookie year until late August because of a dispute involving his signing bonus and the language in his contract.

The two players drafted before Bosa in 2016, quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, both signed extensions last year as did the player drafted after him, running back Ezekiel Elliott.