Roderic Teamer and Andre Patton are among six players cut by the Chargers

The Chargers released six players Saturday, including safety Roderic Teamer and wide receiver Andre Patton.

Teamer started six games last season as an injury replacement. Last month, he was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

Patton caught six passes in 13 games in 2019. The Chargers used two of their draft picks in April on wide receivers Joe Reed and K.J. Hill.

Also released were tight ends Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive lineman Koda Martin.

Their roster now at 80, the Chargers are scheduled to have their first full-squad conditioning workout Monday in Costa Mesa.