Chargers’ 16-13 road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

Breaking down the big numbers behind the Chargers’ 16-13 season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.



0-12-1

Since the 2003 season, and after Joe Burrow lost to the Chargers on Sunday, the record of quarterbacks selected first in the NFL draft in their first professional start.



2

Turnovers produced by the Chargers’ defense, a fumble forced by Denzel Perryman and recovered by Nick Virgil, and an interception by Melvin Ingram. The Chargers’ defense came up with an NFL-worst 14 turnovers last season.



12

Team-high tackles by Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., all unassisted. He also knocked down two passes. Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery and Uchenna Nwosu had sacks for the Chargers.

155

Rushing yards by the Chargers, including 84 in 19 carries by Austin Ekeler (4.4 average) and 60 in 12 carries by rookie Josh Kelley (5.0 average). Kelley, a UCLA product, also ran for a touchdown.

CHARGERS 0 6 0 10 — 16

Cincinnati 7 0 6 0 — 13

First Quarter

CINCINNATI — Burrow 23 run (Bullock kick), 2:24. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 1:35. Key plays: Tillery 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-7, Burrow 13 pass to A.Green on 3rd-and-2. Cincinnati 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 24, 7:10. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 4:08. Key plays: Ekeler 13 run, Taylor 4 run on 3rd-and-3, Taylor 37 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-9, Ekeler 13 run.

Cincinnati 7, CHARGERS 3.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 43, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 00:33. Key plays: Taylor 10 pass to M.Williams, Taylor 33 pass to Henry.

Cincinnati 7, CHARGERS 6.

Third Quarter

CINCINNATI — Field goal Bullock 50, 9:12. Drive: 7 plays, 29 yards, 2:28. Key play: Mixon 14 run. Cincinnati 10, CHARGERS 6.

CINCINNATI — Field goal Bullock 43, 1:32. Drive: 11 plays, 43 yards, 6:08. Key plays: Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-10, Burrow 1 run on 3rd-and-1, Burrow 14 pass to A.Green.

Cincinnati 13, CHARGERS 6.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Kelley 5 run (Badgley kick), 12:23. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:09. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 45, Taylor 16 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-4, Taylor 6 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-4.

CHARGERS 13, Cincinnati 13.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 22, 8:56. Drive: 8 plays, 21 yards, 3:18.

CHARGERS 16, Cincinnati 13.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 19-84, Kelley 12-60, Taylor 6-7, Jackson 2-4. CINCINNATI, Mixon 19-69, Burrow 8-46, Bernard 1-7.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Taylor 16-30-0-208. CINCINNATI, Burrow 23-36-1-193.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Henry 5-73, Williams 4-69, Allen 4-37, Guyton 1-16, Green 1-10, Ekeler 1-3. CINCINNATI, Green 5-51, Uzomah 4-45, Boyd 4-33, Bernard 4-21, Ross 2-17, Thomas 2-17, Sample 1-7, Mixon 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, King 2-7. CINCINNATI, Erickson 2-29.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, Reed 1-46. CINCINNATI, B.Wilson 1-44.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Hayward 12-0-0, Bosa 5-0-1, Murray 4-4-0, Vigil 3-2-0, Nwosu 2-2-1, Joseph 2-2-0, Harris 2-1-0, King 2-1-0, Tillery 2-0-1, Ingram 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Perryman 1-2-0, Rochell 1-1-0, Square 1-1-0, White 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, Jenkins 1-0-0, Tranquill 1-0-0. CINCINNATI, Pratt 7-5-0, Bates 5-0-0, Bynes 4-4-1, Bell 4-4-0, Lawson 4-1-1, Hubbard 3-6-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Davis-Gaither 3-0-0, L.Wilson 2-0-0, Reader 1-3-0, Dunlap 1-2-0, Daniels 1-1-0, Covington 0-3-0, A.Brown 0-1-0, Kareem 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Ingram 1-0. CINCINNATI, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 50. CINCINNATI, Bullock 31.

Officials — Referee Clay Martin, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.