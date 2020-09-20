Chargers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the numbers
Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
141
Games since a Chargers quarterback had last scored a touchdown, Justin Herbert ending the drought with his first-quarter run. Philip Rivers was the last quarterback to reach the end zone, scoring at Denver on Oct. 9, 2011.
1 + 1
Herbert became the first player with one or more touchdown passes and one or more touchdown runs in the first half of an NFL debut since Bob Clatterbuck in 1954.
8
Consecutive losses for the Chargers on their home field against the Kansas City Chiefs. K.C. has won 12 of its last 13 games against the Chargers.
13-1
Patrick Mahomes’ record as a starter against AFC West teams. He is also now 9-0 with 28 TD passes and no interceptions in Septembers, and 7-0 when shut out in the first quarter (including playoffs).
Summary
Kansas City 0 6 3 11 3 — 23
CHARGERS 7 7 3 3 0 — 20
|First Quarter
CHARGERS — Herbert 4 run (Badgley kick), 11:23. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 3:37. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 21, Herbert 35 pass to Kelley, Herbert 16 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4. CHARGERS 7, Kansas City 0.
|Second Quarter
KANSAS CITY — Kelce 10 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), 8:51. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36. Key plays: Mahomes 12 pass to D.Williams, D.Thompson 14 run, Mahomes 15 run on 3rd-and-7, Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 7, Kansas City 6.
CHARGERS — Guyton 14 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 2:30. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 6:21. Key plays: Reed kick return to CHARGERS 29, Ekeler 13 run, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Kelley 1 run on 4th-and-1, Herbert 22 pass to Ekeler. CHARGERS 14, Kansas City 6.
|Third Quarter
CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 41, 8:07. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 4:50. Key plays: Herbert 17 pass to Allen, Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 14 pass to Henry, Herbert 25 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-10. CHARGERS 17, Kansas City 6.
KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 58, 3:11. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 4:56. Key plays: Mahomes 14 pass to T.Hill, Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 10 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-25. CHARGERS 17, Kansas City 9.
|Fourth Quarter
KANSAS CITY — T.Hill 54 pass from Mahomes (Hardman pass from Mahomes), 12:48. Drive: 6 plays, 95 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Sneed 0 interception return to Kansas City 5, King 21 interception return to Kansas City 11, Mahomes 11 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-4, Mahomes 22 pass to Hardman. Kansas City 17, CHARGERS 17.
CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 23, 2:27. Drive: 17 plays, 82 yards, 10:21. Key plays: Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 19 pass to Henry, C.Jones 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 11 run. CHARGERS 20, Kansas City 17.
KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 30, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 2:27. Key plays: Hardman kick return to Kansas City 25, Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce, Mahomes 16 pass to T.Hill, Mahomes 10 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-7, Mahomes 21 run on 3rd-and-20, Mahomes 14 pass to Robinson. Kansas City 20, CHARGERS 20.
|Overtime
KANSAS CITY — Field goal Butker 58, 1:55. Drive: 13 plays, 39 yards, 5:52. Key plays: Ingram 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-8, Mahomes 4 run on 3rd-and-3, Mahomes 3 run on 3rd-and-4, D.Thompson 2 run on 4th-and-1, Mahomes 4 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 23, CHARGERS 20.
|INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 6-54, Edwards-Helaire 10-38, D.Thompson 4-21, Hill 1-9, Hardman 1-3. CHARGERS, Ekeler 16-93, Kelley 23-64, Herbert 4-18, Reed 1-8.
PASSING: KANSAS CITY, Mahomes 27-47-0-302. CHARGERS, Herbert 22-33-1-311.
RECEIVING: KANSAS CITY, Kelce 9-90, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hill 5-99, Robinson 3-28, Hardman 2-30, Williams 1-12, Watkins 1-11. CHARGERS, Allen 7-96, Henry 6-83, Ekeler 4-55, Kelley 2-49, Williams 2-14, Guyton 1-14.
PUNT RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-16. CHARGERS, King 1-3.
KICKOFF RETURNS: KANSAS CITY, Hardman 1-31. CHARGERS, Reed 4-85.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: KANSAS CITY, Wilson 7-5-0, Hitchens 7-2-0, Niemann 5-4-0, Sneed 5-1-0, Wharton 4-1-0, Sorensen 4-0-0, Kpassagnon 3-1-0, Danna 2-2-1, Fenton 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, T.Thompson 2-1-0, Nnadi 1-8-0, Mathieu 1-4-0, Thornhill 1-3-0, Charlton 1-1-1, Clark 1-1-0, Gay 0-1-0. CHARGERS, King 6-0-0, White 5-4-0, Murray 4-6-0, Harris 4-4-0, Davis 4-1-0, Adderley 3-1-0, Joseph 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, Hayward 2-1-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Perryman 0-3-0, Jones 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: KANSAS CITY, Sneed 1-0. CHARGERS, None.
FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.
Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.
