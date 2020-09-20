Justin Herbert starts for Chargers vs. Chiefs; Tyrod Taylor listed with chest injury

Rookie Justin Herbert was a surprise starter at quarterback for the Chargers on Sunday against Kansas City.

He started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was late coming out of the locker room. The Chargers then announced that Taylor was questionable for the game because of a chest issue.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, immediately led the Chargers on an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive. He ran four yards for the touchdown to cap the first series of his NFL career.

Herbert completed two of four passes for 51 yards during the possession. Coming out of Oregon, he was the third quarterback taken in the draft.

Sunday’s game was the Chargers’ first-ever at SoFi Stadium.