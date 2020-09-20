Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Justin Herbert starts for Chargers vs. Chiefs; Tyrod Taylor listed with chest injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs into the end zone for a touchdown Sunday.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs into the end zone for a touchdown as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna during the first half Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 20, 2020
1:43 PM
Share

Rookie Justin Herbert was a surprise starter at quarterback for the Chargers on Sunday against Kansas City.

He started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was late coming out of the locker room. The Chargers then announced that Taylor was questionable for the game because of a chest issue.

Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, immediately led the Chargers on an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive. He ran four yards for the touchdown to cap the first series of his NFL career.

Herbert completed two of four passes for 51 yards during the possession. Coming out of Oregon, he was the third quarterback taken in the draft.

Advertisement

Sunday’s game was the Chargers’ first-ever at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement