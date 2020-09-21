Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers’ pass rushers frustrated by Patrick Mahomes in loss

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery slams into Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery slams into Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Chargers’ 23-20 overtime loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
8 AM
For so much of their game Sunday against Kansas City, the Chargers kept Patrick Mahomes within their grasp.

Entering the fourth quarter, the former league MVP and reigning Super Bowl champion had completed 13 passes for 126 yards and run twice for 25 yards.

But in the fourth quarter and overtime, Mahomes completed 14 passes for 176 yards and carried four times for 29 yards in the 23-20 Kansas City win.

“We just have to do a better job of keeping him in the pocket,” defensive end Joey Bosa said. “We saw it in the Super Bowl. We saw it last year. [If] we let him outside, he’s going to make plays with his feet.”

After scoring once in six series to start the game, the Chiefs scored on each of their final four possessions.

Their last two drives featured 12 and 13 plays, respectively, and ended with field goals, the first one tying the game at the end of regulation and the second winning it in overtime.

On those two series, Mahomes converted two third downs with runs, including a third-and-20.

“Very frustrating,” Bosa said of the loss. “It’s happened before. Too many times. Not much else to say about it. We can’t let this define us as a team. We have to come together this week and make sure going forward this isn’t a defining moment in our season.”

On the plus side, Bosa did sack Mahomes, the first time he has done so in his career. The play came in the third quarter and resulted in a 13-yard loss.

“Finally got him,” Bosa said. “It’s been a long time. I feel like I’ve hit him 50 times and just couldn’t quite get him down with the ball.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

