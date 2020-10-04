Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.



5

Touchdown passes by the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, to five different receivers — Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn.



4

Passes thrown by Brady that were intercepted and returned for touchdowns in his last six games. Michael Davis returned one 78 yards for a Chargers score in the first quarter. Brady had only two interceptions returned for a score in his previous 74 games.



125

Yards on two touchdown passes by the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, a 53-yarder to Tyron Johnson in the first quarter and a 72-yarder to Jalen Guyton in the third.

137.9

Career-high quarterback rating for Herbert. He completed 80% of his 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception down the stretch.



Summary

CHARGERS 14 10 7 0 — 31

Tampa Bay 7 7 14 10 — 38

First Quarter

Tampa Bay — Brate 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 10:00. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:00. Key plays: Brady 24 pass to Evans, Brady 17 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 7, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Tyr.Johnson 53 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 8:14. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:46. Key plays: Ekeler 10 run, Herbert 10 pass to Allen. CHARGERS 7, Tampa Bay 7.

CHARGERS — M.Davis 78 interception return (Badgley kick), 3:55. CHARGERS 14, Tampa Bay 7.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Parham 19 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 8:50. Drive: 13 plays, 97 yards, 6:15. Key plays: Herbert 5 run on 3rd-and-4, Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1, C.Davis 20-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 17 pass to Kelley on 3rd-and-11. CHARGERS 21, Tampa Bay 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 53, 1:37. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 3:17. Key plays: Herbert 17 pass to Allen, Herbert 8 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-18. CHARGERS 24, Tampa Bay 7.

Tampa Bay — Evans 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :22. Drive: 3 plays, 6 yards, 00:16. CHARGERS 24, Tampa Bay 14.

Third Quarter

Tampa Bay — Howard 28 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:22. Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 4:28. Key plays: Brady 10 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-4, Brady 12 pass to Evans. CHARGERS 24, Tampa Bay 21.

Tampa Bay — Miller 19 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :52. Drive: 2 plays, 63 yards, 00:48. Key play: Brady 44 pass to Miller. Tampa Bay 28, CHARGERS 24.

CHARGERS — Guyton 72 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), :00. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:52. CHARGERS 31, Tampa Bay 28.

Fourth Quarter

Tampa Bay — Vaughn 9 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:05. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:55. Key plays: Brady 17 pass to Howard, Brady 48 pass to Evans. Tampa Bay 35, CHARGERS 31.

Tampa Bay — Field goal Succop 26, 2:40. Drive: 12 plays, 72 yards, 6:05. Key plays: Brady 13 pass to Vaughn on 3rd-and-4, Brady 29 pass to Gronkowski, Jones 10 run. Tampa Bay 38, CHARGERS 31.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Herbert 5-14, Ekeler 2-12, Jackson 6-9, Kelley 9-7, Nabers 1-4. TAMPA BAY, Jones 20-111, Vaughn 3-4, McCoy 1-3, Brady 3-(minus 3).

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 20-25-1-290. TAMPA BAY, Brady 30-46-1-369.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Allen 8-62, Kelley 3-26, Henry 2-39, Jackson 2-12, Guyton 1-72, Johnson 1-53, Parham 1-19, Nabers 1-5, Ekeler 1-2. TAMPA BAY, Evans 7-122, Jones 6-17, Miller 5-83, Watson 4-40, Howard 3-50, Vaughn 2-22, Gronkowski 1-29, Brate 1-3, McCoy 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Hill 1-10. TAMPA BAY, Mickens 3-27.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. TAMPA BAY, Barner 1-33, Mickens 1-24.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, White 8-2-0, Murray 6-4-0, Davis 4-2-0, Hayward 4-1-0, King 4-1-0, Adderley 4-0-0, Perryman 2-4-0, Nwosu 2-2-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Tillery 1-2-0, Bosa 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Joseph 0-5-0, Square 0-2-0. TAMPA BAY, David 10-1-0, Barrett 5-2-1, Whitehead 4-0-1, Gholston 2-1-0, Dean 2-0-0, Minter 2-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 2-0-0, Vea 2-0-0, Winfield 2-0-0, White 1-3-0, Suh 1-2-0, C.Davis 1-1-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Pierre-Paul 0-2-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Davis 1-78. TAMPA BAY, C.Davis 1-3.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Badgley 47. TAMPA BAY, Succop 44.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Jimmy Russell.

Attendance — 6,383

