Justin Herbert and Chargers start quick before turning over game in loss to Bucs

The Chargers’ frustrating story of turnovers and tight-game losses added another bitter chapter Sunday.

This time, a fumble late in the second quarter helped flip-flop the afternoon, the Chargers blowing a 17-point lead early and a three-point lead later in losing at Tampa Bay, 38-31.

Up 24-7, the Chargers took possession at their own 9-yard line with 47 seconds remaining before halftime.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had a less-than-tight handoff exchange with rookie running back Josh Kelley.

The ball ended up on the ground and then in the hands of Buccaneers linebacker Devin White at the 6.

On third and goal from the same spot, Tom Brady passed to Mike Evans for a touchdown that started a run of 21 straight points for Tampa Bay.

Then, on their last possession in the final three minutes, Herbert was intercepted with the Chargers trying to even the score.

Instead, they fell to 1-3 on the season and 2-12 in one-score games dating to Week 2 of last year.

Before his interception, Herbert was again impressive. He finished 20 for 25 for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

His final score — a 72-yard connection with Jalen Guyton — helped the Chargers come back after blowing their big edge to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

After his touchdown to Guyton, Herbert’s rating was 158.3, which is considered perfect.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady eludes Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu as he throws during the first half on Sunday. (Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

But, defensively, the Chargers could not stop Brady and the Buccaneers. The 43-year-old cinch Hall of Famer completed 30 of 46 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns.

The already beaten-up Chargers suffered another significant loss early in the second quarter when running back Austin Ekeler was lost to a hamstring injury and did not return.

The Chargers were touchdown underdogs but came out flying after falling behind 7-0 early.

Herbert answered Tampa Bay’s quick touchdown by throwing 53 yards to Tyron Johnson for a touchdown not even two minutes later. The reception for Johnson was a career first.

On the Buccaneers’ next possession, cornerback Michael Davis stepped in front of wide receiver Justin Watson and intercepted Brady’s attempt. He ran it back 78 yards for a touchdown at a 14-7 lead.

The edge ballooned to 21-7 when Herbert led the Chargers on a 97-yard scoring drive. The 13th play of the possession was a 19-yard Herbert-to-Donald Parham touchdown.

Like Johnson, Parham, a tight end who most recently played in the XFL, had not caught a pass in the NFL before his touchdown reception.

A Michael Badgley 53-yard field goal late in the first half made it 24-7.

The Chargers, however, were unable to keep the momentum, things turning a short time later with the Kelley fumble.

Miller reported from Los Angeles.