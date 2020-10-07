Hurricane may force relocation of Chargers-Saints game from New Orleans to Indianapolis

The Chargers have been informed of the possibility that their game Monday against New Orleans could be relocated to Indianapolis.

Officials from the Saints and the NFL are making contingency plans because of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to hit the state of Louisiana on Friday.

If necessary, the game would be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts play at Cleveland on Sunday.

The Chargers (1-3) have lost three in a row and would be playing in New Orleans for only the third time since 1997. The Saints (2-2) are coming off a 35-29 victory in Detroit.

If the Saints have to evacuate their facility, they are expected to do so Thursday.

Hurricane Delta already has forced the Missouri-Louisiana State game Saturday to be moved from Baton Rogue to Columbia, Mo.