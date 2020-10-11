NFL makes a few schedule changes for Chargers

The Chargers’ bye was moved on Sunday from mid-November to Week 6, which begins immediately after their game Monday in New Orleans.

The change was one of several announced by the NFL as it reshuffled schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Chargers’ home game against Jacksonville was moved from Week 8 to Week 7, and their home game against the New York Jets was switched from Week 6 to Week 11.

They had two road games affected: at Denver from Week 11 to Week 8, and at Miami from Week 7 to Week 10.