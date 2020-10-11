Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

NFL makes a few schedule changes for Chargers

Justin Herbert prepares to pass against the Panthers.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Carolina Panthers during the second half on Sept. 27 in Inglewood.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2020
12:55 PM
The Chargers’ bye was moved on Sunday from mid-November to Week 6, which begins immediately after their game Monday in New Orleans.

The change was one of several announced by the NFL as it reshuffled schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the Chargers’ home game against Jacksonville was moved from Week 8 to Week 7, and their home game against the New York Jets was switched from Week 6 to Week 11.

They had two road games affected: at Denver from Week 11 to Week 8, and at Miami from Week 7 to Week 10.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times.
