Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19

The Chargers announced Thursday morning that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player, who the team did not identify, is self-quarantining and will remain away from the team during contact tracing.

Others identified as close contacts to the player also will not report today and instead will participate in meetings remotely.

The Chargers’ training facility is open and the rest of the team will follow a normal game-week schedule. All meetings will be conducted virtually.

This is the team’s first known positive test of the season. Coach Anthony Lynn tested positive for the virus in the offseason.

The Chargers are scheduled to play at Denver on Sunday. Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak is isolating away from the team this week after he was placed in the NFL COVID-19 protocols.