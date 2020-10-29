Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19

A Chargers player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.
(Los Angeles Chargers)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2020
9:37 AM
The Chargers announced Thursday morning that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player, who the team did not identify, is self-quarantining and will remain away from the team during contact tracing.

Others identified as close contacts to the player also will not report today and instead will participate in meetings remotely.

The Chargers’ training facility is open and the rest of the team will follow a normal game-week schedule. All meetings will be conducted virtually.

This is the team’s first known positive test of the season. Coach Anthony Lynn tested positive for the virus in the offseason.

The Chargers are scheduled to play at Denver on Sunday. Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak is isolating away from the team this week after he was placed in the NFL COVID-19 protocols.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
