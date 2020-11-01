Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Justin Herbert doesn’t care much for his stats after another Chargers loss

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to run away from Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tries to run away from Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris during the first half of a 31-30 loss Sunday.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
He passed for three more touchdowns and another 278 yards, but Justin Herbert didn’t seem to care much for statistics after the Chargers lost 31-30 at Denver.

“We came up short so it really doesn’t matter how well I played or how poorly I played,” the rookie quarterback said. “We lost.”

Herbert is 1-5 as a starter despite performing in a way that has captivated the NFL.

He completed 13 consecutive attempts during one stretch Sunday and finished 29 of 43. His scoring passes went to receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and fullback Gabe Nabers, a fellow rookie who secured his first NFL touchdown.

But Herbert also was intercepted twice, the turnovers leading to 10 Broncos points.

The second came in the end zone on a ball intended for Williams in the final two minutes of the third quarter. At the time, the Chargers were leading 24-10, looking to add to their advantage and already in field-goal position.

“I could have thrown a better ball,” Herbert said. “It could have been a little farther outside. I’m trying to give Mike a chance.”

Running charged

After searching for a more productive rushing attack for four games, the Chargers ripped through the Denver defense for 210 yards on the ground. Justin Jackson finished with 17 carries for 89 yards and Troymaine Pope had 10 carries for 67 yards.

Pope appeared in 14 games for the Chargers in 2019 and has spent time this season on the practice squad. He had one carry entering Sunday. The Chargers had three running plays that gained at least 22 yards in their most productive rushing game since Week 6 of 2018.

Pope left the game seven minutes into the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

Etc.

Sunday marked the fifth time in franchise history the Chargers blew a lead of 21 points or more. Most recently, they did it against Kansas City in the 2016 season opener. … Cole Toner started at right guard, his first career NFL start, and became the fourth starter at that spot for the Chargers this season.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
