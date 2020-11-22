Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.



16

Franchise-record receptions in a game by the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, on 19 targets. He finished with 145 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.



4

Games with 100 or more yards receiving by Allen this season, and also consecutive games with at least one touchdown catch for the Chargers’ receiver.



366

Career-high yards passing for Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He completed 37 of 49 attempts. It was his fifth game with 300 or more yards passing, a franchise rookie record.

7

Consecutive games by Herbert with two or more touchdown passes, an NFL record for a rookie. His passer rating was 116.5.



2-13

Joe Flacco’s record as a starting quarterback in his last 15 outings.

Summary

New York Jets 6 0 13 9 — 28

CHARGERS 7 17 7 3 — 34

First Quarter

NY Jets — Perine 5 run (kick failed), 9:05. Drive: 4 plays, 29 yards, 1:59. Key play: Gore 14 run. N.Y. Jets 6, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Campbell 6 interception return (Badgley kick), 3:20. CHARGERS 7, N.Y. Jets 6.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — M.Williams 39 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 14:17. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 1:48. CHARGERS 14, N.Y. Jets 6.

CHARGERS — Henry 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 10:01. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 2:59. Key play: Herbert 54 pass to Tyr.Johnson. CHARGERS 21, N.Y. Jets 6.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 44, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 1:16. Key plays: Herbert 22 pass to Henry, Maulet 37-yard defensive pass interference penalty. CHARGERS 24, N.Y. Jets 6.

Third Quarter

NY Jets — Perriman 49 pass from Flacco (Ficken kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 26, Flacco 5 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-3, Flacco 16 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-13. CHARGERS 24, N.Y. Jets 13.

CHARGERS — Allen 13 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 5:33. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:54. Key plays: Ballage 17 run, Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Kelley. CHARGERS 31, N.Y. Jets 13.

NY Jets — Gore 1 run (kick failed), :22. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:11. Key plays: Hayward 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-5, Flacco 12 pass to Ty.Johnson, Flacco 27 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-8, M.Davis 19-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-3, Perryman 1-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2. CHARGERS 31, N.Y. Jets 19.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 23, 6:42. Drive: 16 plays, 70 yards, 8:40. Key plays: Herbert 9 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-2, J.Jenkins 14-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 4 pass to Pope on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 19.

NY Jets — Herndon 6 pass from Flacco (Ficken kick), 4:00. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Key plays: Flacco 25 pass to Mims on 4th-and-5, Flacco 19 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 26.

NY Jets — Safety, :01. Drive: 4 plays, -32 yards, 1:45. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: N.Y. JETS, Gore 15-61, Perine 8-33, Flacco 1-2. CHARGERS, Ballage 16-44, Herbert 2-11, Pope 3-4, Kelley 4-(minus 2), Long 1-(minus 28).

PASSING: N.Y. JETS, Flacco 15-30-1-205. CHARGERS, Herbert 37-49-0-366.

RECEIVING: N.Y. JETS, Johnson 4-17, Mims 3-71, Perriman 2-54, Herndon 2-32, Gore 2-10, Crowder 1-16, J.Smith 1-5. CHARGERS, Allen 16-145, Ballage 7-27, Williams 4-72, Henry 4-48, Pope 2-12, Kelley 2-4, Johnson 1-54, Guyton 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Berrios 1-16. CHARGERS, Hill 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Berrios 3-60. CHARGERS, Reed 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: N.Y. JETS, Hewitt 9-2-0, Davis 8-4-0, Langi 8-3-0, Hall 7-0-0, Fatukasi 3-3-0, L.Jackson 3-1-0, Jenkins 2-7-.5, Maulet 2-0-1, Luvu 2-0-0, Anderson 1-4-.5, Basham 1-1-0, Zuniga 1-0-0, Williams 0-3-.5, Maye 0-3-0, Shepherd 0-1-.5, Franklin-Myers 0-1-0, Huff 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Jenkins 5-2-0, Murray 4-3-0, Joseph 4-0-0, Campbell 3-1-0, Adderley 3-0-0, Hayward 3-0-0, Perryman 2-1-1, Jones 2-0-0, Davis 1-1-0, Addae 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Vigil 1-0-0, Bosa 0-2-0, Ingram 0-2-0, Tillery 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: N.Y. JETS, None. CHARGERS, Campbell 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.

Attendance — 0.

