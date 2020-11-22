Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 34-28 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

16

Franchise-record receptions in a game by the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, on 19 targets. He finished with 145 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

4

Games with 100 or more yards receiving by Allen this season, and also consecutive games with at least one touchdown catch for the Chargers’ receiver.

366

Career-high yards passing for Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. He completed 37 of 49 attempts. It was his fifth game with 300 or more yards passing, a franchise rookie record.

Advertisement

7

Consecutive games by Herbert with two or more touchdown passes, an NFL record for a rookie. His passer rating was 116.5.

2-13

Joe Flacco’s record as a starting quarterback in his last 15 outings.

Chargers

Chargers survive scare to beat Jets as Justin Herbert’s season hits historic level

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the New York Jets.

Chargers

Chargers survive scare to beat Jets as Justin Herbert’s season hits historic level

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes in a 34-28 victory over the winless Jets, earning him a place in NFL history, but the team’s late-game issues showed up again.

Summary

New York Jets 6 0 13 9 — 28
CHARGERS 7 17 7 3 — 34

Advertisement

First Quarter

NY Jets — Perine 5 run (kick failed), 9:05. Drive: 4 plays, 29 yards, 1:59. Key play: Gore 14 run. N.Y. Jets 6, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — Campbell 6 interception return (Badgley kick), 3:20. CHARGERS 7, N.Y. Jets 6.

Second Quarter

Advertisement

CHARGERS — M.Williams 39 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 14:17. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 1:48. CHARGERS 14, N.Y. Jets 6.

CHARGERS — Henry 2 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 10:01. Drive: 7 plays, 72 yards, 2:59. Key play: Herbert 54 pass to Tyr.Johnson. CHARGERS 21, N.Y. Jets 6.

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 44, :00. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 1:16. Key plays: Herbert 22 pass to Henry, Maulet 37-yard defensive pass interference penalty. CHARGERS 24, N.Y. Jets 6.

Third Quarter

Advertisement

NY Jets — Perriman 49 pass from Flacco (Ficken kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 26, Flacco 5 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-3, Flacco 16 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-13. CHARGERS 24, N.Y. Jets 13.

CHARGERS — Allen 13 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 5:33. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:54. Key plays: Ballage 17 run, Herbert 10 pass to Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Kelley. CHARGERS 31, N.Y. Jets 13.

NY Jets — Gore 1 run (kick failed), :22. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:11. Key plays: Hayward 5-yard illegal contact penalty on 3rd-and-5, Flacco 12 pass to Ty.Johnson, Flacco 27 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-8, M.Davis 19-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-3, Perryman 1-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2. CHARGERS 31, N.Y. Jets 19.

Fourth Quarter

Advertisement

CHARGERS — Field goal Badgley 23, 6:42. Drive: 16 plays, 70 yards, 8:40. Key plays: Herbert 9 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 11 pass to M.Williams, Herbert 3 run on 3rd-and-2, J.Jenkins 14-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-9, Herbert 4 pass to Pope on 3rd-and-5. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 19.

NY Jets — Herndon 6 pass from Flacco (Ficken kick), 4:00. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:42. Key plays: Flacco 25 pass to Mims on 4th-and-5, Flacco 19 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 26.

NY Jets — Safety, :01. Drive: 4 plays, -32 yards, 1:45. CHARGERS 34, N.Y. Jets 28.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Advertisement

RUSHING: N.Y. JETS, Gore 15-61, Perine 8-33, Flacco 1-2. CHARGERS, Ballage 16-44, Herbert 2-11, Pope 3-4, Kelley 4-(minus 2), Long 1-(minus 28).

PASSING: N.Y. JETS, Flacco 15-30-1-205. CHARGERS, Herbert 37-49-0-366.

RECEIVING: N.Y. JETS, Johnson 4-17, Mims 3-71, Perriman 2-54, Herndon 2-32, Gore 2-10, Crowder 1-16, J.Smith 1-5. CHARGERS, Allen 16-145, Ballage 7-27, Williams 4-72, Henry 4-48, Pope 2-12, Kelley 2-4, Johnson 1-54, Guyton 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Berrios 1-16. CHARGERS, Hill 1-5.

Advertisement

KICKOFF RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Berrios 3-60. CHARGERS, Reed 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: N.Y. JETS, Hewitt 9-2-0, Davis 8-4-0, Langi 8-3-0, Hall 7-0-0, Fatukasi 3-3-0, L.Jackson 3-1-0, Jenkins 2-7-.5, Maulet 2-0-1, Luvu 2-0-0, Anderson 1-4-.5, Basham 1-1-0, Zuniga 1-0-0, Williams 0-3-.5, Maye 0-3-0, Shepherd 0-1-.5, Franklin-Myers 0-1-0, Huff 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Jenkins 5-2-0, Murray 4-3-0, Joseph 4-0-0, Campbell 3-1-0, Adderley 3-0-0, Hayward 3-0-0, Perryman 2-1-1, Jones 2-0-0, Davis 1-1-0, Addae 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Vigil 1-0-0, Bosa 0-2-0, Ingram 0-2-0, Tillery 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: N.Y. JETS, None. CHARGERS, Campbell 1-6.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Advertisement

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.

Attendance — 0.

Chargers
Times staff
Advertisement
Advertisement