Justin Herbert makes history and Chargers survive late struggles to beat winless Jets

The Chargers’ inability to put teams away was tested again Sunday, and this time they finally passed.

But just barely.

Leading by 18 points late in the third quarter, they needed a defensive stop in the final two minutes to beat the winless New York Jets 34-28 at SoFi Stadium.

Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell broke up a Joe Flacco-to-Denzel Mims fourth-down pass near the goal line to secure the win.

The Chargers ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-7. The Jets fell to 0-10.

The Chargers also won for just the third time in their past 19 one-score games, dating to early last season.

The victory came on a day when Justin Herbert passed for a season-high 366 yards, completing 37 of 49 attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.

Keenan Allen finished with a franchise-record 16 receptions for 145 yards and a score.

For the second consecutive game, the Chargers fell behind early after having a punt blocked.

This time, it was the Jets’ Henry Anderson who knocked down Ty Long’s attempt. It was also the third time in five games that the Chargers have had a punt blocked.

Per #Chargers, Justin Herbert, with five games with 3-plus touchdowns, is the most by a rookie QB in NFL history. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) November 22, 2020

The special teams miscue set up a five-yard touchdown run by La’Mical Perine, giving New York a 6-0 lead.

After an Allen fumble at the Jets’ one-yard line ended the Chargers’ next possession, Campbell intercepted Flacco and returned it six yards for a touchdown.

The play shifted the momentum, and the Chargers surged ahead behind Herbert, who opened the game by completing 17 of his first 18 attempts.

They ballooned the lead to 24-6 by halftime, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry both catching second-quarter touchdowns passes from the rookie quarterback.

Herbert hit Allen for a 13-yard score to make it 31-13 with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

From there, the Chargers struggled to stop the Jets, who scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions.