Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances in loss to Bills

The Chargers didn’t blow a lead Sunday, but they did fail to capitalize late.

Their defense came up with three fourth-quarter turnovers in the span of seven Buffalo snaps.

Those opportunities became only three points as the offense sputtered in a 27-17 loss.

The Chargers fell to 3-8.

Advertisement

Those turnovers — fumble recoveries by Nasir Adderley and Joey Bosa and an interception by Michael Davis — turned into nothing more than a Michael Badgley field goal.

The Chargers punted following one turnover and Justin Herbert was intercepted after another.

Herbert completed 31 of 52 passes for 316 yards with one touchdown.

Chargers running back Josh Kelley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Advertisement

In his return from the injured reserve list, Austin Ekeler carried 14 times for 44 yards and caught 11 passes for 85 yards.

Bosa had a career day, finishing with three sacks, five total quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.

The Chargers did keep things interesting after falling behind by 18 points. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ran for a three-yard score midway through the third quarter, giving the Bills a 24-6 lead.

The Chargers cut into that deficit on their next possession, going 67 yards on 10 plays. Josh Kelley scored on a one-yard run on fourth down.

Advertisement

Herbert then passed to Keenan Allen for the two-point conversion to make it 24-14.

The Chargers pulled to within 24-17 early in the fourth quarter on Badgley’s 27-yard field goal.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson during the first half Sunday. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Chargers reached halftime trailing 17-6 after a particularly uninspired start. Buffalo scored on its first possession, going 63 yards on four plays, with Allen passing two yards to Dawson Knox for the touchdown.

Advertisement

That series was aided by a Rayshawn Jenkins pass interference penalty that gave the Bills 47 yards.

The Chargers answered right back, going 79 yards on 13 plays, with Herbert hitting Allen for a five-yard touchdown. Badgley missed the extra point — his eighth failed attempt of the season — to keep the score 7-6.

Buffalo scored the game’s next 10 points on a trick play and a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. On the trick play, receiver Cole Beasley passed to Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard touchdown.