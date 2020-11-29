Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Joey Bosa left feeling empty after three-sack performance in Chargers’ loss

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, center, celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half on Sunday.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers repeatedly have failed to win this season despite the weekly production of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

On Sunday, defensive end Joey Bosa experienced some of the emptiness Herbert likely has been feeling.

The defensive end had a career-high three sacks against Buffalo, along with six total tackles for loss, two additional quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a pass knocked away. The Chargers lost anyway, 27-17.

“It sucks,” Bosa said. “I really, really wanted to pull that one out. It’s just hard to feel excited after such a tough game like that.”

Advertisement

The Chargers were playing without edge-rusher Melvin Ingram to pair opposite Bosa. Ingram was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday because of a lingering knee problem.

Still, Bosa continually found his way into the Bills’ backfield as the game’s most disruptive defensive force. He finished with eight tackles.

Chargers

Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances late in loss to Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown on a run against Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers

Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances late in loss to Bills

The Chargers forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, but an uneven offense hamstrung by some questionable play calls annihilated their comeback chances.

More Coverage

Jacksonville Jaguars fire general manager Dave Caldwell
NFL roundup: Derrick Henry leads Titans past Colts; Patriots beat Cardinals

“I feel like the games I’ve been healthy this year I’ve been playing at a pretty high level,” Bosa said. “It’s good to see it all come together.”

Advertisement

After pushing through a variety of injuries to stay on the field, Bosa missed two games because of a concussion before returning Nov. 22 against the New York Jets.

Although he had no sacks in that 34-28 victory, he was active, setting a career-high with five quarterback hits against Joe Flacco.

Then came Buffalo and big, athletic Josh Allen, and Bosa seemed to find another level.

“I thought he played outstanding,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “He was pressuring the quarterback all day. He hustled well, played in the running game. I thought he had one of his best days.”

Advertisement

In August, Bosa signed a five-year, $135-million extension that included $102 million in guarantees, a record for an NFL defensive player. On a team approaching what could be an offseason of significant change, Bosa remains a franchise cornerstone.

As such, he has assumed a role of increased leadership this season.

“If guys start falling out, it’s going to be a long five weeks,” Bosa said speaking of the remainder of the season. “People around me know that’s not going to happen on my end. I’m going to try my best to bring good energy every day.

“It just will be miserable if we don’t have a good attitude the rest of the way. And we could have a hell of a last quarter of a season. We could win five games in a row, whatever. Why not go out with a bang?”

Advertisement

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is tackled by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is tackled by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of the Chargers’ 27-17 loss Sunday.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Ekeler returns

After missing six games because of a hamstring strain, Austin Ekeler wasn’t exactly eased back into the lineup.

He carried 14 times for 44 yards and caught a game-high 11 passes for 85 yards.

“Got back in the rhythm,” he said. “Didn’t quite feel 100% as far as where my conditioning. … That’s to be expected, though, missing all those weeks. For the most part, felt pretty good.”

Advertisement

Ekeler returned just as the Chargers lost Kalen Ballage. The veteran did not play Sunday because of ankle and calf injuries suffered in Week 11. Rookie Josh Kelley backed up Ekeler and finished with seven carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Of Ekeler’s team-high 25 touches, the oddest came in the closing seconds when the Chargers ran the ball with the clock ticking instead of spiking it. Lynn afterward blamed the gaffe on “miscommunication.”

Chargers

Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances late in loss to Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scores a touchdown on a run against Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers

Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances late in loss to Bills

The Chargers forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, but an uneven offense hamstrung by some questionable play calls annihilated their comeback chances.

More Coverage

Jacksonville Jaguars fire general manager Dave Caldwell
NFL roundup: Derrick Henry leads Titans past Colts; Patriots beat Cardinals

Ekeler was stopped at the Bills’ one-yard line for a one-yard gain as the time slipped away.

Advertisement

“I actually was,” Ekeler said when asked if he was surprised by the play call. “We needed to throw the ball there to make sure either it’s a touchdown or an incompletion to stop the clock.

“Ultimately, it wouldn’t have really mattered just because the time you need to get two possessions wasn’t there. But, yeah, that’s something we could have done better.”

Etc.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed the game because of what Lynn called an upset stomach. Trey Pipkins started in his place. … Linebacker Denzel Perryman suffered a back injury in the second quarter and left the game. … Michael Badgley missed a first-quarter extra point, his eighth failed kick of the season.

Chargers

Chargers’ 27-17 loss to Buffalo Bills by the numbers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Chargers

Chargers’ 27-17 loss to Buffalo Bills by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday.
Advertisement

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement
Advertisement