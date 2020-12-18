Jalen Guyton’s contributions play big role in Chargers’ win over Raiders

Jalen Guyton wanted his news conference to start earlier.

In overtime Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers receiver connected with quarterback Justin Herbert for a 53-yard bomb, setting his team up at the 2-yard line.

Four plays later, the Chargers scored, beating their AFC West rivals 30-27 in walk-off fashion. But if Herbert had tossed his pass a little farther out, Guyton would have reached the end zone untouched.

“I blacked out,” Guyton said, recalling the play. “All I’m thinking now is I should have scored. We should be on the plane by now. We should have been doing this interview hours ago.”

The Chargers boarded their plane with their second-consecutive victory because of Guyton, even if he didn’t score. He and receiver Tyron Johnson, who caught his third touchdown pass of the season, posted 152 of Herbert’s 314 passing yards. With star receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams limited with a hamstring injury and back injury, respectively, the young pass-catching duo helped carry the Chargers against a struggling Raiders defense.

Guyton tied a career high with four catches, and his 91 receiving yards are the most in his two-year career. Johnson’s touchdown marked his second in as many games, and the former practice-squad player finished with 61 receiving yards on three catches. Rookie K.J. Hill contributed, too, catching all three of his targets for 39 yards. Veteran tight end Hunter Henry chipped in five catches for 65 yards and a score. With the experienced core mostly banged up, coach Anthony Lynn said he was pleased with how the younger receivers performed.

“A lot of the veteran players we had on a pitch count,” Lynn said. “The second [string] guys stepped up and did a good job.”

Guyton’s clutch reception came as the Chargers trailed the Raiders 27-24 with just over three minutes remaining in overtime. Herbert stood in the pocket and delivered the ball against a blitz. Guyton stutter-stepped midway through his route on an inside release and created separation against cornerback Keisean Nixon. Guyton slowed down in order to make the catch, a pass Herbert said he wished had been more out in front. Still, the ball traveled nearly 60 yards in the air, according to Next Gen Stats, which Herbert threw while taking a hit.

Johnson, meanwhile, scored just before halftime, breaking a 10-10 tie. The 2019 undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State ran a post-corner route against zone coverage, finding open space between a cornerback and safety in the front of the end zone for 26 yards.

Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson, left, celebrates with Jalen Guyton after scoring a first-half touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Both Guyton and Johnson have run the 40-yard dash in about 4.3 seconds and are among the fastest players on the Chargers. At the beginning of the season, coaches mainly utilized that speed just as deep threats.

But recently, the duo has produced on underneath routes, too. Johnson saw a career-high seven targets Sunday in a win against the Atlanta Falcons, catching six for 55 yards and a 12-yard touchdown. Guyton said they’re seeing opportunities to show their versatility.

“A lot of people have a lot to say about what we do,” said Guyton, who has three touchdowns this year. “Basically, we’re just doing our job for the team — finding our role and doing it. I’ll go deep every play, I’m more than happy to. But at the same time, there’s a whole laundry list of skills that we all bring to the field.”

Johnson said he isn’t surprised by their recent success. In training camp, he and Guyton caught passes from Herbert during second-team drills. There, the group developed a rapport that is now showing because Herbert is the starter and the receivers earned more playing time.

“Every throw that he made that ensured the coaches that he should be in the game, it was to me or [Guyton] or [Hill] — it was to the twos,” Johnson said. “We already had chemistry with him when we were on the sidelines.”

Herbert agreed.

“We got a lot of work together — whether it was after practice, before practice — we spent so much time together,” he said. “I feel so comfortable with those guys going out there.”