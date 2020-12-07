Chargers will stick with coach Anthony Lynn for rest of season

The Chargers intend to finish the season with Anthony Lynn as their head coach before making any decisions regarding 2021.

A league person not authorized to speak publicly said Lynn and his staff — along with the organization as a whole — will be re-evaluated following the Chargers’ regular-season finale Jan. 3 at Kansas City.

Lynn’s job status has become a source of increased speculation as the team has slid to a 3-9 record.

On Sunday, the Chargers collapsed in a 45-0 defeat at home to New England. No Chargers team ever had lost by as many as 45 points in 61 years of franchise existence.

“It’s pretty obvious there are some problems,” defensive end Joey Bosa said Monday. “But I don’t know. I don’t know the answers right now.”

Lynn is scheduled to meet with the media early Monday afternoon.

The loss Sunday included two more glaring errors on special teams, an area that has plagued the Chargers in recent seasons.

Last month, Lynn reassigned special teams coordinator George Stewart and, in shuffling his staff, vowed to take a more active role in coaching that group. Against the Patriots, the Chargers gave up touchdowns on a punt return and a blocked field goal return.

They also lined up three times for punts with the wrong number of players on the field.

After both of the Chargers’ most recent defeats, Lynn called his team’s performances “embarrassing.” The Chargers lost at Buffalo 27-17 on Nov. 29.

Lynn, 51, is 29-31 (1-1 in the playoffs) in parts of four seasons in his first full-time head coaching job. He was the interim coach in Buffalo for one game at the end of the 2016 season.