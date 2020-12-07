Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers will stick with coach Anthony Lynn for rest of season

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn watches his team from the sideline while other team members and staff stand behind him.
The Chargers said Anthony Lynn would remain head coach for the rest of the regular season.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers intend to finish the season with Anthony Lynn as their head coach before making any decisions regarding 2021.

A league person not authorized to speak publicly said Lynn and his staff — along with the organization as a whole — will be re-evaluated following the Chargers’ regular-season finale Jan. 3 at Kansas City.

Lynn’s job status has become a source of increased speculation as the team has slid to a 3-9 record.

On Sunday, the Chargers collapsed in a 45-0 defeat at home to New England. No Chargers team ever had lost by as many as 45 points in 61 years of franchise existence.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty obvious there are some problems,” defensive end Joey Bosa said Monday. “But I don’t know. I don’t know the answers right now.”

Lynn is scheduled to meet with the media early Monday afternoon.

Sports

Why experts say the NFL’s coronavirus strategy is putting the season in peril

The San Francisco 49ers NFL football team defensive unit runs drills during practice in front of State Farm.

Sports

Why experts say the NFL’s coronavirus strategy is putting the season in peril

The NFL’s decision to not keep players in a bubble like the NBA and NHL has hurt its efforts to stop COVID-19 transmission, experts say.

More Coverage

No bubble means no assurances NFL and college football schedules aren’t disrupted
Commentary: College football quickly learned how to protect revenues by risking player safety

The loss Sunday included two more glaring errors on special teams, an area that has plagued the Chargers in recent seasons.

Advertisement

Last month, Lynn reassigned special teams coordinator George Stewart and, in shuffling his staff, vowed to take a more active role in coaching that group. Against the Patriots, the Chargers gave up touchdowns on a punt return and a blocked field goal return.

They also lined up three times for punts with the wrong number of players on the field.

After both of the Chargers’ most recent defeats, Lynn called his team’s performances “embarrassing.” The Chargers lost at Buffalo 27-17 on Nov. 29.

Lynn, 51, is 29-31 (1-1 in the playoffs) in parts of four seasons in his first full-time head coaching job. He was the interim coach in Buffalo for one game at the end of the 2016 season.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement
Advertisement