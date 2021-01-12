Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Gus Bradley leaves Chargers to become Raiders’ defensive coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks along the sideline
Former Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has been hired by the Las Vegas Raiders for the same position.
( Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Gus Bradley is leaving the Chargers but not the AFC West.

Bradley was hired Tuesday by Las Vegas to be coach Jon Gruden’s defensive coordinator. He takes over for Paul Guenther, who was fired in mid-December.

Bradley, 54, spent the past four seasons with the Chargers. His defenses ranked in the top half of the NFL in fewest yards allowed each year but this season struggled to prevent points. The 2020 Chargers finished 23rd in points allowed.

Anthony Lynn hired Bradley as defensive coordinator in January 2017. Lynn was fired by the Chargers last week after going 33-31 in four seasons.

Advertisement

Chargers

GM Tom Telesco says Chargers don’t necessarily seek offense-minded head coach

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Chargers

GM Tom Telesco says Chargers don’t necessarily seek offense-minded head coach

Just because the Chargers have found their young franchise quarterback doesn’t mean the team will be seeking an offense-minded head coach, says Chargers GM Tom Telesco.

More Coverage

Granderson: NFL’s Rooney Rule still ineffective and needs enforcement
Rams quarterback Jared Goff practices for first time since thumb surgery

The Chargers continue to search for Lynn’s replacement. Those known to be candidates include the following NFL assistants:

Brandon Staley (Rams), Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Joe Brady (Carolina), Brian Daboll (Buffalo), Matt Eberflus (Indianapolis), Jason Garrett (New York Giants), Robert Saleh (San Francisco) and Arthur Smith (Tennessee).

General manager Tom Telesco has given no timetable to make a hire. The Chargers are one of seven teams looking for a head coach.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Advertisement
Advertisement