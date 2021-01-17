Chargers to hire Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach

The Chargers are hiring Brandon Staley away from the Rams to be their new head coach.

Staley, who had been the Rams’ defensive coordinator, met with the Chargers for the second time Sunday, with the sides coming to an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The team picked Staley over a group of candidates that included Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has a history with general manager Tom Telesco and was considered a favorite throughout the process.

The Chargers also were planning to interview Robert Saleh a second time before he agreed Friday to become the New York Jets’ head coach. Saleh had been the defensive coordinator for San Francisco.

Advertisement

Staley, 38, replaces Anthony Lynn, who was fired Jan. 4 after four seasons, one playoff appearance and a 33-31 record.

Staley emerged quickly this season after joining the Rams a year ago in a move that was considered a bit of a surprise.

He had spent the previous three seasons — two with Chicago and one with Denver — coaching outside linebackers.

Advertisement

Before that, he worked for 11 years as a college assistant. His stops included Northern Illinois, Division III St. Thomas, Hutchinson Community College, Tennessee, John Carroll and James Madison.

This season, Staley oversaw the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the Rams finishing No. 1 in points and yards allowed.

They permitted only one opponent — the Bills and Daboll in Week 3 — to score more than 28 points in a game during the regular season.

Advertisement

The Chargers struggled at times defensively in 2020, particularly during a six-week stretch starting in early October when their season unraveled.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has since departed to take the same job with Las Vegas. Linebackers coach Richard Smith and defensive backs coach Ron Milus will join Bradley with the Raiders.

Staley first interviewed for the Chargers’ job last Sunday, following the Rams’ wild-card victory over Seattle.

The Rams’ season ended Saturday with a 32-18 divisional-round loss at Green Bay.