Chargers interview Giff Smith, Kellen Moore for coaching job

Chargers coach Giff Smith, right, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore walk during a game against the Denver Broncos.
Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, left, and interim coach Giff Smith walk the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2023.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
The Chargers announced they interviewed internal candidates Giff Smith and Kellen Moore for their head coach opening Tuesday.

Smith, 55, finished the season as the team’s interim coach, going 0-3 after replacing the fired Brandon Staley. He has been with the Chargers since 2016, coaching the defensive line before spending the last two seasons working with the outside linebackers.

Moore, 34, was the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023, a position he held with Dallas the previous four seasons. The Chargers finished 18th in total yards and 21st in points under Moore, those rankings adversely affected by the loss of quarterback Justin Herbert (broken finger) over the final four games.

The Chargers also are searching for a general manager after firing Tom Telesco on Dec. 15, the same day they parted ways with Staley.

Among available coaching candidate, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is widely considered to be the best fit for the Chargers. Harbaugh’s team won the national championship Monday with a 34-13 victory over Washington.

