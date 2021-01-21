Joe Barry leaving Rams for coaching job with Chargers

The turnover in the Rams coaching staff continues.

Joe Barry, the Rams linebackers coach and assistant head coach for the last four seasons, is leaving to join the Chargers as linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator, people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The Rams also are hiring Joe DeCamillis as special teams coordinator, though John Bonamego will remain on the staff, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Barry, 50, is the first Rams coach to join the staff of new Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was defensive coordinator for the Rams last season.

Barry was defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2007 and 2008 and for Washington in 2015 and 2016. But Rams coach Sean McVay apparently is again looking outside the staff for a coordinator. Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator and interim coach for the Atlanta Falcons last season, is a candidate.

Staley also sought to interview Kevin O’Connell, the Rams offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but McVay declined the request. Coaches can block requests if the assistant is under contract and the move to another staff would be lateral.

DeCamillis, 55, was the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator for the last four seasons under coach Doug Marrone, who was fired and replaced by Urban Meyer. DeCamillis has coached in the NFL since 2008 and has worked for six teams.

McVay hired Bonamego, 57, before last season to replace John Fassel, who left to join Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys staff.