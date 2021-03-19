Former Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell joining the Colts

Former Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Indianapolis on Friday.

Rochell was a seventh-round draft choice in 2017 and appeared in 51 games with nine starts during his four seasons with the Chargers.

He started six games in 2020 as Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa dealt with injury issues.

Rochell also was very active off the field in a variety of philanthropic efforts, earning him the Chargers’ nomination for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.