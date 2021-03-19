Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Former Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell joining the Colts

Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell
Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell looks on from the sideline before a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 13.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Former Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Indianapolis on Friday.

Rochell was a seventh-round draft choice in 2017 and appeared in 51 games with nine starts during his four seasons with the Chargers.

He started six games in 2020 as Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa dealt with injury issues.

Rochell also was very active off the field in a variety of philanthropic efforts, earning him the Chargers’ nomination for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement
Advertisement