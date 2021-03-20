Chargers agree on one-year deal with free-agent guard Oday Aboushi

The Chargers agreed to terms with free-agent guard Oday Aboushi on Saturday.

The veteran is entering his eighth season and will be joining his sixth team. He has made 42 starts, including eight last year with Detroit.

The one-year deal is worth up to $1.75 million.

Aboushi, who turns 30 in June, offers an option to play the guard spot opposite Matt Feiler, who signed this week.

General manager Tom Telesco continues to be aggressive in rebuilding the offensive line. The Chargers also signed free-agent Corey Linsley to a five-year contract worth as much as $62.5 million — the richest deal ever for a center.

Aboushi was a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Virginia in 2013. He also has played for Houston, Seattle and Arizona, along with the Lions.