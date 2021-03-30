Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Chargers add home game vs. Vikings as NFL season expands to 17 games

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes
With a 17-game regular season approved, the Chargers will get an extra home game next season — against quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
(Bill Feig / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers gained an extra regular-season home game Tuesday when the NFL owners approved a 17-game season for 2021.

Minnesota will now visit SoFi Stadium, giving the Chargers nine home games and eight road games.

In a corresponding move, the preseason will be reduced from four games to three to accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, which limits the total number of preseason and regular-season games played to 20.

Along with meeting each of their AFC West rivals twice — Kansas City, Las Vegas and Denver, home and away — the Chargers also will play host to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New England, Dallas and the New York Giants.

They will play road games at Cincinnati, Baltimore, Washington, Houston and Philadelphia.

The NFL historically releases dates, kickoff times and broadcast information in April, though last year it was released in May.

Chargers
