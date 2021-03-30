Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL owners approve of 17th game for upcoming season; preseason cut to three games

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat.
The NFL has approved a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason for 2021.
(Chris Delmas / AFP/Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
The NFL’s new TV deals are bigger than ever, and now the league’s schedule is too.

As expected, NFL owners have approved expanding the regular-season to 17 games and trimming its preseason games to three.

The change marks the first alteration in season structure since 1978, when the league adopted its format of 16 regular-season and four preseason games.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release Tuesday after a teleconference of owners.

“The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

Sports

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021, and that extra home game will switch between conferences each season.

For 2021, the Rams added a road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chargers added a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

SportsRamsChargers
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

