NFL owners approve of 17th game for upcoming season; preseason cut to three games

The NFL’s new TV deals are bigger than ever, and now the league’s schedule is too.

As expected, NFL owners have approved expanding the regular-season to 17 games and trimming its preseason games to three.

The change marks the first alteration in season structure since 1978, when the league adopted its format of 16 regular-season and four preseason games.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release Tuesday after a teleconference of owners.

“The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season. The AFC was determined to be the home conference for the 17th game in 2021, and that extra home game will switch between conferences each season.

For 2021, the Rams added a road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chargers added a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

