Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers Brandon Staley on Jon Gruden news: Coaching is all about trust

Chargers' Jared Cook (87), catches a pass over Raiders' Denzel Perryman during their game on Oct. 4.
Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87), catches a pass over Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman on Oct. 4. Jon Gruden won’t be coaching for Vegas the next time these AFC West rivals meet this season.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Brandon Staley and Jon Gruden don’t have a lot of history together, though both did play at Dayton.

The Chargers head coach did have something to say Wednesday when asked about the circumstances that led to Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders parting ways Monday:

“Perspective and trust in this world are really, really difficult to achieve. I think about all the people that were affected by those emails — whether you’re a person of color, whether you’re a person, you know, a gender, your sexual orientation. That’s who I’m thinking about because it’s a sacred mantle for someone to call you coach or someone to call you a leader.

“Trust is really, really hard to achieve in this world. It’s really, really challenging to achieve, especially with people with those groups that I just mentioned. People are really guarded and skeptical of people because of emails like that.

Advertisement

“Kindness and lifting people up and respecting people you don’t know, I just think that that’s such a big part of our thing here … listening to people and learning about people because I think what you’ll discover is that we have so much more in common than not.

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, left, and team president Bruce Allen talk on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. Allen was fired Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the NFL team once coached by his father. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

Rams

Jon Gruden emails were part of June court filing by WFT owner Dan Snyder

A federal court filing four months ago revealed new e-mail correspondence of former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen that extended beyond Jon Gruden.

“For someone like me, it’s just incumbent upon you to set the example every single day so that people that were talked about in those emails that they don’t need to feel that way, they shouldn’t feel that way.

“Hopefully, all of us can learn from this, that it’s about bringing people together for me, so that people can become the people that they dream about. For me, leading this football team and being someone, hopefully, we can be a light for those people in those emails that not everybody’s like that, that there’s far more people that will love you than the opposite.

“Hopefully, this will be a chance for everybody to come together instead of go apart.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement