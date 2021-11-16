Chargers place unvaccinated pass rusher Joey Bosa on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers could be without three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Another defensive-front starter, tackle Jerry Tillery, also ended up on the list Tuesday, leaving his status for the Chargers’ game against Pittsburgh at SoFi Stadium in doubt.

Bosa is unvaccinated and Tillery is vaccinated, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was placed on the COVID-19 list last week, missed the team’s 27-20 loss to Minnesota.

The Steelers also are dealing with COVID-19 issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the list. Roethlisberger missed Pittsburgh’s game Sunday against Detroit and was replaced by Mason Rudolph.