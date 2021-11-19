Chargers’ Michael Davis and Nasir Adderly will play; Joey Bosa remains on COVID list

The Chargers’ secondary will receive a boost Sunday with the returns of cornerback Michael Davis and safety Nasir Adderley.

Davis has missed two games because of a hamstring injury, and Adderley sat out last weekend because of an ankle problem.

Three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa is one of four Chargers who remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, and coach Brandon Staley said Friday that all four still could play Sunday against Pittsburgh. He added that Bosa has continued to test negative.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington also are on the COVID list. There is a 1 p.m. deadline Saturday for players to be activated for the next day’s game.

The Chargers figure to play without starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who is doubtful because of a shoulder injury.

Safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) and defensive back Mark Webb Jr. (knee) also are doubtful.

Running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) and defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) are questionable.