Chargers’ Keenan Allen won’t play vs. Giants; Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. should

The Chargers will be without leading receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday.

Coach Brandon Staley confirmed Friday that Allen will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

He said wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were both close contacts to Allen, should be able to play — barring any setbacks — when the Chargers host the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Staley said Williams and Harris both have tested negative throughout the week.

Advertisement

Backup offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry will be out after he landed on the COVID list Thursday.

Sports NFL Week 14 picks and predictions: Rams will beat Cardinals The Rams face a tough test against the NFC West-leading Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders look to overcome the odds against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Staley said starting defensive lineman Justin Jones is trending toward playing. Jones suffered knee and ankle injuries last weekend against Cincinnati.

Another starter on the defensive front, Linval Joseph, will return Sunday after missing the Chargers’ three previous games, the last two on the COVID list.