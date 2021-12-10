Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers’ Keenan Allen won’t play vs. Giants; Mike Williams, Chris Harris Jr. should

Fans cheer Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen as he enters the SoFi Stadium field.
The Chargers will be without starting receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday when they play host to the New York Giants.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers will be without leading receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday.

Coach Brandon Staley confirmed Friday that Allen will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

He said wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were both close contacts to Allen, should be able to play — barring any setbacks — when the Chargers host the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Staley said Williams and Harris both have tested negative throughout the week.

Backup offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry will be out after he landed on the COVID list Thursday.

Staley said starting defensive lineman Justin Jones is trending toward playing. Jones suffered knee and ankle injuries last weekend against Cincinnati.

Another starter on the defensive front, Linval Joseph, will return Sunday after missing the Chargers’ three previous games, the last two on the COVID list.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
