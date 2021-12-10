Chargers vs. New York Giants: Betting odds, lines, start time and how to watch

After last week’s big 41-22 win in Cincinnati, the Chargers return home to face the New York Giants in a nonconference game Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

This game isn’t nearly as critical for tiebreaking purposes, but the Chargers (7-5 and a game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West) still want a win to keep pace in the division and stay at the top of the wild wild-card hierarchy.

VSiN’s Dave Tuley, who has hit his last two picks on Chargers games here in The Los Angeles Times and five of his last six, breaks down the matchup and gives his best way to bet the game.

New York Giants at Chargers (-10½, Over/Under 50½), 1:05 p.m. PST: FOX

The advance line for this game last week was Chargers -7½, but after they showed their potential with their rout of the Bengals while the Giants were losing 20-9 at the Dolphins, they’re now favored by 10 points.

Advertisement

Early reports this week have it looking like Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa will be able to start, though we’re waiting to hear if receiver Keenan Allen — who entered the COVID-19 protocol as a vaccinated player and needing two negative tests 24 hours apart — will be cleared to play.

The injury news isn’t as good for the Giants as starting quarterback Daniel Jones is still out with a neck injury and Mike Glennon suffered a concussion late in the loss to the Dolphins. Jake Fromm, signed off the Bills’ practice squad, will start if Glennon isn’t ready to go.

Even though everything looks to favor the Chargers, I wouldn’t lay the big points as their primary goals in this game are to get out with a win and with as few injuries as possible.

Instead, I believe the best bet is to go with Under 43 points. The Giants have scored just 10, 13 and nine points their last three games (average of just 10.7 points per game) against the Buccaneers, Eagles and Dolphins. Even if Glennon starts, he was able to move the ball in Miami but was unable to finish any drives with a touchdown. And while the Chargers rank No. 32 in rushing defense at 141 yards per game, it’s not likely that the Giants will take advantage as they average just 91 rushing yards even with the return of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for just 55 yards against the Dolphins last week and hasn’t topped 57 yards all season.

In addition, the Giants’ defense has done a surprisingly good job of keeping a lot of their games close (20-17 loss to the Chiefs being the most comparable opponent) and, paired with their less-than-potent offense, they’ve stayed Under their betting totals in six straight games (and they pushed on 49 in their 38-11 loss to the Rams right before the current streak).

Pick: Under 43

VSiN’s morning show “Follow The Money” with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard is now on Spectrum SportsNet Monday-Friday from 6-9 a.m. PST. Tune in or listen anytime at VSiN.com.