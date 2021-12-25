Chargers’ Mike Williams lands on COVID-19 reserve list

The Chargers added wide receiver Mike Williams to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, another blow to a roster that has been affected greatly by the virus this week.

Williams joined 12 of his teammates on the list, including edge rusher Joey Bosa, center Corey Linsley and running back Austin Ekeler.

The others on the list are defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, quarterback Chase Daniel, kick returner Andre Roberts, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, edge rusher Chris Rumph II and defensive backs Trey Marshall and Kemon Hall.

The Chargers also announced Saturday that two assistant coaches — Giff Smith (defensive line) and Shaun Sarrett (assistant offensive line) — will not make the trip to Houston.

With so many absences, the Chargers activated eight players: wide receivers Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Jason Moore Jr.; defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill; running back Darius Bradwell; defensive back Ben DeLuca; and edge rusher Emeke Egbule.

The team also placed tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion) on injured reserve, meaning he is done for the remainder of the regular season.