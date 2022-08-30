Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers make one compelling cut as roster is reduced to 53

Chargers coach Brandon Staley kneels on the sideline.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley still could make adjustments to the roster before the season begins.
(David Becker / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Chargers released veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington on Tuesday as they reduced their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

Covington has spent seven years in the NFL and appeared in 16 games last season for the Chargers, finishing with 52 tackles and one sack.

He lost out to former undrafted free agent Breiden Fehoko, who is entering his third year and clinched a roster spot with a strong training camp and preseason.

The Chargers also waived wide receivers Michael Bandy, Trevon Bradford, Jason Moore Jr. and Joe Reed; offensive linemen Foster Sarell, Zack Bailey and Ryan Hunter; tight ends Hunter Kampmoyer and Erik Krommenhoek; running backs Kevin Marks Jr. and Leddie Brown; fullback Gabe Nabers, edge rushers Emeke Egbule and Jamal Davis II; defensive linemen Joe Gaziano and Andrew Brown; linebackers Cole Christiansen and Tyreek Maddox-Williams; and defensive backs Mark Webb Jr., Brandon Sebastian, Ben DeLuca, Kemon Hall, Raheem Layne and Michael Jacquet.

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks John Wolford, left, Matthew Stafford (9) and Bryce Perkins, right, participate in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, May 23, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sports

What are your questions about the Rams, Chargers and the NFL?

Ask the L.A. Times’ football team your questions about Los Angeles’ local teams and we will try to answer them.

Advertisement

The team waived injured tight end Sage Surratt.

Coach Brandon Staley was scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday at 1 p.m. PDT.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Advertisement