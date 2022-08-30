Chargers make one compelling cut as roster is reduced to 53

The Chargers released veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington on Tuesday as they reduced their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

Covington has spent seven years in the NFL and appeared in 16 games last season for the Chargers, finishing with 52 tackles and one sack.

He lost out to former undrafted free agent Breiden Fehoko, who is entering his third year and clinched a roster spot with a strong training camp and preseason.

The Chargers also waived wide receivers Michael Bandy, Trevon Bradford, Jason Moore Jr. and Joe Reed; offensive linemen Foster Sarell, Zack Bailey and Ryan Hunter; tight ends Hunter Kampmoyer and Erik Krommenhoek; running backs Kevin Marks Jr. and Leddie Brown; fullback Gabe Nabers, edge rushers Emeke Egbule and Jamal Davis II; defensive linemen Joe Gaziano and Andrew Brown; linebackers Cole Christiansen and Tyreek Maddox-Williams; and defensive backs Mark Webb Jr., Brandon Sebastian, Ben DeLuca, Kemon Hall, Raheem Layne and Michael Jacquet.

The team waived injured tight end Sage Surratt.

Coach Brandon Staley was scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday at 1 p.m. PDT.

