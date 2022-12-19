Chargers’ J.C. Jackson arrested in connection to a ‘family issue’

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Mass., on Monday in connection with a “family issue,” authorities said.

A spokesperson with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office called the issue “nonviolent” in nature. Jackson was brought to the jail by local police after an appearance in probate court.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson was one of the centerpieces brought in during the offseason to bolster the Chargers’ defense. He signed a five-year, $82.5-million contract — with $40 million guaranteed — in March.

But Jackson’s rocky first season with the team was cut short when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon Oct. 23 against Seattle. He had surgery and was placed on the injured reserve list.

Jackson, who turned 27 last month, missed the start of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure on his right ankle in August.

He then started in Week 2 at Kansas City before missing another game while dealing with lingering soreness in his ankle.

When Jackson returned in early October, he struggled so much so that he was benched in favor of Michael Davis during the Chargers’ Week 6 victory over Denver.