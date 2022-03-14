Chargers make another bold move, agree to deal with J.C. Jackson

Nearly five hours into the free-agency signing period, the Chargers made their first splash Monday, agreeing to terms with cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The five-year deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $82.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The deal can’t become official until the NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday.

Last week the Chargers started to revamp their defense when they sent the Chicago Bears a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023 to acquire three-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Jackson represents a significant upgrade for a secondary that struggled throughout 2021 because of injuries and lacking depth.

He will play outside and give the Chargers the option of moving Asante Samuel Jr. into the slot.

Chris Harris Jr. had served as the team’s primary slot corner the last two seasons. He is now a free agent.

Jackson, 26, was undrafted coming out of Maryland in 2018 before signing with New England. In four seasons with the Patriots, he progressed quickly, making himself into a Pro Bowl selection last season.

Jackson played opposite two-time All-Pro Stephon Gilmore during his first three seasons with New England. He’ll have a clearly defined leading role with the Chargers.

Jackson has 25 career interceptions, including 17 over the last two seasons. He had more interceptions in 2021 (eight) than all the Chargers defensive backs combined (seven).

Jackson was the top-rated defensive back available in free agency, according to Pro Football Focus. He graded out as the league’s seventh-best corner (among 116 eligible) in PFF’s rankings.

Before Monday, Jackson had made a total of $5.1 million during his NFL career.

Born in Immokalee, Fla., Jackson spent one season at Riverside City College before transferring to Maryland.

The Chargers on Sunday night reached an agreement with kicker Dustin Hopkins on a three-year deal with $3.52 million guaranteed at signing and $4.65 million in total guarantees, according to OverTheCap.

Hopkins converted 18 of 20 field goals and 30 of 32 extra points in 11 games with the Chargers in 2021. He was signed in October after being released by Washington.