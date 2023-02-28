With Chargers $20 million over the salary cap, coach Brandon Staley explains strategy

Even with an offseason of player moves still to come, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that he loves where the team’s roster sits.

“Compared to last year,” he explained at the NFL combine, “we’re just in such a better spot.”

Staley referenced players such as Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Zion Johnson as upgrades from this time a year ago and noted how much better the Chargers’ special teams performed after a personnel overhaul in 2022.

He said “we kind of have our starters situated for the most part,” while adding that some additions likely will be made in free agency.

Advertisement

The Chargers remain more than $20 million over the salary cap — according to overthecap.com — and have two weeks to make up the difference.

They are expected to be able to do so without having to cut any big-ticket pieces, such as Mack or wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Among the Chargers’ internal free agents are four full-time starters: right tackle Trey Pipkins III, linebacker Drue Tranquill, cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Nasir Adderley, who was benched for one game last season.

A few other key contributors, including defensive lineman Morgan Fox, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter, also are set to be free agents.

Advertisement

But Staley still expressed optimism as the Chargers prepare to retool a roster that finished 10-7 and earned a wild-card playoff spot.

“We’re a much more complete football team,” he said. “Now, I want our team to stay healthy. I want our team to get to play together because our team didn’t get to play together [last] year.”

Here’s what else Staley discussed during his session with reporters: