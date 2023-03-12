Chargers roster checkup: Which positions need a free-agency revitalization?

They added everything from a Pro Bowl edge rusher to a punter, signed everything from six defensive starters to a long snapper.

The 2022 offseason was an active and pricey one for the Chargers, the team committing $78.172 million in fully guaranteed money to 11 free agents who became significant contributors.

The moves began with a trade for Khalil Mack in early March and continued through the signing of Morgan Fox in mid-May.

The Chargers rebuilt their defense and special teams and added Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter as options for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Now, with the 2023 free-agent negotiating period set to open Monday, they look to continue to push coming off a season in which they finished 10-7 and returned to the playoffs.

The Chargers recently reworked four contracts to give themselves some financial relief for the start of the new league year. They entered the weekend with $19 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Here’s a position-by-position look at their roster as the player-movement season draws closer: