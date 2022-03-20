Back in L.A.: Chargers reach deal with former Rams tight end Gerald Everett

The Chargers agreed to terms Sunday with tight end Gerald Everett, his representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, announced.

Everett was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2017 and spent four seasons with the team before signing with Seattle a year ago.

He had career highs in receptions (48), yards receiving (478) and touchdown catches (four) in 2021. Everett, 27, also played a single-season career-best 75% of the offense snaps last season.

His deal is for two years and $12 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

Everett will effectively replace veteran Jared Cook, a 2021 free-agent signee who spent one season with the Chargers. The team’s other tight ends include Donald Parham Jr. and Tre’ McKitty.

Free agent Stephen Anderson remains on the market. Anderson has been with the Chargers the last three seasons, emerging as a versatile piece on offense and a special-teams contributor.

Along with Everett, the Chargers have added cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, and long snapper Josh Harris in free agency. They also traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Among the free agents they have lost are edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (Seattle), defensive tackle Justin Jones (Chicago) and reserve offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry (Houston).

The Chargers will continue shopping for options to bolster both sides of the line of scrimmage heading toward the NFL draft next month. They also have two spots unfilled on special teams — punter and kick returner.

One area the team hasn’t addressed is the right side of the offensive line, where veterans Bryan Bulaga and Oday Aboushi both suffered season-ending injuries last year.

Storm Norton and Michael Schofield III ended up starting most of the season at tackle and guard, respectively.

Bulaga was released last week. Aboushi, now a free agent, remains an option to re-sign.

One possibility for the Chargers in 2022 is moving Matt Feiler from left guard to right tackle. He played right tackle in 2018 and 2019 for Pittsburgh before spending the last two years at left guard.

With Rashawn Slater firmly established at left tackle after a Pro Bowl rookie year, the Chargers might feel more comfortable shifting Feiler to the other side.

In that scenario, Norton could move into the role of swing tackle.

Trey Pipkins III, a third-round pick in 2019, and Brenden Jaimes, a fifth-round pick last year, also remain in the mix.

The Chargers then could look to draft a guard.