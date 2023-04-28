Chargers stay local by drafting USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in second round

USC linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu gets to stay in town after being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

After taking Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, the Chargers turned to the defense with the 23rd pick of the second round Friday and selected USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. He is the 54th pick overall. The Chargers also have a selection in the third round in Day 2 of the draft Friday.

Tuli Tuipulotu — edge

6 feet 3, 266 pounds, USC, Round 2, Pick 54

Notable: Tuipulotu’s brother, Marlon, was a defensive lineman at USC and a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2021. He has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons.

Last season: Playing on a USC defense that struggled, Tuipulotu was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year after leading the nation with 13½ sacks.

Why the Chargers drafted him: After Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, the Chargers had a need for depth on the edge. Chris Rumph II has proven himself as a special teams player but has not provided much production on defense to date. Tuipulotu will come in with a chance to immediately become a rotational piece on a defense that needs to improve in its third season under head coach Brandon Staley.