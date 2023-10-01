Chargers’ 24-17 home victory over the Raiders by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 24-17 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday:

6

Sacks for Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, one short of the NFL record set by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Thomas in 1990. Mack had zero sacks in the first three games of the season.

2

Forced fumbles for Mack, who finished with 10 tackles, eight of them solo. He also broke up a pass.

Advertisement

5

Consecutive victories for the home team in the Chargers-Raiders series, the Chargers winning three of the home games. The Chargers are 3-1 against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. The only loss came in the pandemic season when no fans were in the stadium.

1

Third-down conversions for the Raiders on 11 tries. They were three for three on fourth-down attempts.

10

Career rushing scores for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. His 12-yard scoring run against Las Vegas made him the fifth player in NFL history to have at least 100 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the first four seasons of a career.

Summary

Las Vegas 7 0 3 7 — 17

CHARGES 7 17 0 0 — 24

First Quarter



CHARGERS — Herbert 12 run (Dicker kick), 10:38. Drive: 10 plays, 86 yards, 4:22. Key plays: D.Davis kick return to CHARGERS 14, D.Davis 51 run, Kelley 11 run.

Advertisement

Las Vegas — O’Connell 1 run (Carlson kick), :45. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 4:45. Key play: O’Connell 25 pass to Meyers.

Second Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 33, 10:42. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:03. Key plays: Herbert 18 pass to Johnston on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 22 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-4, Herbert 10 pass to Spiller.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 7 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 7:20. Drive: 5 plays, 36 yards, 2:19.

CHARGERS — Herbert 1 run (Dicker kick), 3:05. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 2:10. Key play: Herbert 19 pass to Palmer.

Third Quarter



Las Vegas — Field goal Carlson 22, 4:51. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 6:29. Key plays: O’Connell 21 pass to Jacobs on 3rd-and-19, O’Connell 12 pass to Adams on 4th-and-2.

Fourth Quarter



Las Vegas — Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 3:59. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 4:29. Key plays: O’Connell 10 pass to Adams, O’Connell 10 pass to Abdullah, O’Connell 13 pass to Adams.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: Las Vegas, Jacobs 17-58, White 3-15, O’Connell 3-3. CHARGERS, Kelley 17-65, D.Davis 3-51, Herbert 12-27, Spiller 5-12.

PASSING: Las Vegas, O’Connell 24-39-1-238. CHARGERS, Herbert 13-24-1-167.

RECEIVING: Las Vegas, Jacobs 8-81, Adams 8-75, Meyers 2-33, Abdullah 2-14, Renfrow 2-12, Johnson 1-12, Hooper 1-11. CHARGERS, Palmer 3-77, K.Allen 3-32, D.Davis 2-16, Spiller 2-15, Everett 2-9, Johnston 1-18.

PUNT RETURNS: Las Vegas, Carter 1-1. CHARGERS, D.Davis 3-18.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Las Vegas, Carter 1-40. CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Las Vegas, Moehrig 6-0-0, Crosby 5-3-2, Jenkins 5-1-0, Epps 3-1-0, Peters 3-1-0, Long 3-0-0, A.Butler 2-1-0, Deablo 2-1-0, Nichols 2-0-0, Robertson 2-0-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Spillane 1-4-0, Bennett 1-0-0, Koonce 1-0-0, Silvera 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Masterson 0-2-0, Wilson 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Mack 8-2-6, M.Davis 8-0-0, Samuel 6-0-0, Taylor 5-0-0, Kendricks 4-2-0, Marlowe 4-0-0, Joseph-Day 3-1-0, Tuipulotu 3-1-0, Murray 2-2-0, Layne 1-2-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, N.Williams 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-0, Farmer 0-1-0, Rumph 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Las Vegas, Moehrig 1-11. CHARGERS, Samuel 1-9.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 70,240.