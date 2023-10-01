Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
(Wade Payne / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to pick up an important win against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (CBS).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Why Raiders game could be key to Chargers’ season

Chargers vs. Raiders: How to watch, start time, prediction

Corey Linsley on injured list for ‘non-emergent heart-related issue’

Is SoFi Stadium dangerous for fans? A study indicates many other NFL venues are worse

By Steve Henson

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
(Jeff Miller / Los Angeles Times)

SoFi Stadium is one of the safer NFL venues both inside and in the surrounding neighborhoods, a conclusion drawn from a study of crime statistics and a poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review.

Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, however. In the study, 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums.

Although 17 fans — 5.4% — reported witnessing a crime at SoFi Stadium, only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.

J.C. Jackson says he expects to face Raiders, but what are Chargers’ expectations?

By Jeff Miller

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson stands on the field during practice in June.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

J.C. Jackson said he expects to play Sunday when the Chargers take on Las Vegas at SoFi Stadium.

The veteran cornerback was inactive last weekend in Minnesota despite being healthy enough to play, coach Brandon Staley explaining that he made the decision based on what he felt gave the Chargers their best chance to win.

“Yes, absolutely,” Jackson said Thursday. “I expect to play.”

Asked if he had been told anything specifically by Staley or a member of the staff, Jackson said, “The coach asked me how do I feel about playing this week and I told him, ‘I’ll be ready. I’ll be ready to go.’ ”

Chargers put Corey Linsley on injured list for ‘non-emergent heart-related issue’

By Jeff Miller

Chargers center Corey Linsley blocks against the Jaguars during the wild-card playoffs in January.
Chargers center Corey Linsley blocks against the Jaguars during the AFC wild-card playoffs in January.
(Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

The Chargers placed Corey Linsley on the injured reserve/non-football illness list Saturday as the center deals with what the team termed “a non-emergent heart-related issue.”

Linsley is in good spirits and will continue to undergo tests, the Chargers said Friday, stressing that the situation is not life-threatening.

Backup safety JT Woods, who likely would have started against the Raiders because of all the injuries, also was placed in on the injured reserve/non-football injury list.

Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders match up heading into their AFC West Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had a career day against the Vikings in Minneapolis last week.
(Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert is coming off one of the most impressive games of his impressive career. He set personal bests with 40 completions for 405 yards and a completion percentage of 85.1. This came on a day when Minnesota blitzed at an historic rate, only to have Herbert blitz the Vikings right back.

Receiver Keenan Allen was equally spectacular, setting career highs for catches (18) and yards (215) and also throwing a touchdown pass.

