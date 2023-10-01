Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Is SoFi Stadium dangerous for fans? A study indicates many other NFL venues are worse

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Jeff Miller / Los Angeles Times)

SoFi Stadium is one of the safer NFL venues both inside and in the surrounding neighborhoods, a conclusion drawn from a study of crime statistics and a poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review.

Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, however. In the study, 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums.

Although 17 fans — 5.4% — reported witnessing a crime at SoFi Stadium, only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.

Read more >>>