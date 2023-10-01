Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Is SoFi Stadium dangerous for fans? A study indicates many other NFL venues are worse
SoFi Stadium is one of the safer NFL venues both inside and in the surrounding neighborhoods, a conclusion drawn from a study of crime statistics and a poll of more than 3,000 fans by Sportsbook Review.
Crimes in and around stadiums occur all too often, however. In the study, 39.2% of respondents reported having witnessed or fallen victim to at least one crime in or outside stadiums.
Although 17 fans — 5.4% — reported witnessing a crime at SoFi Stadium, only one of those polled said they had been a victim of a crime while attending a Rams or Chargers home game.
J.C. Jackson says he expects to face Raiders, but what are Chargers’ expectations?
J.C. Jackson said he expects to play Sunday when the Chargers take on Las Vegas at SoFi Stadium.
The veteran cornerback was inactive last weekend in Minnesota despite being healthy enough to play, coach Brandon Staley explaining that he made the decision based on what he felt gave the Chargers their best chance to win.
“Yes, absolutely,” Jackson said Thursday. “I expect to play.”
Asked if he had been told anything specifically by Staley or a member of the staff, Jackson said, “The coach asked me how do I feel about playing this week and I told him, ‘I’ll be ready. I’ll be ready to go.’ ”
Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time, prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders match up heading into their AFC West Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on CBS and Paramount+.
When Chargers have the ball
Justin Herbert is coming off one of the most impressive games of his impressive career. He set personal bests with 40 completions for 405 yards and a completion percentage of 85.1. This came on a day when Minnesota blitzed at an historic rate, only to have Herbert blitz the Vikings right back.
Receiver Keenan Allen was equally spectacular, setting career highs for catches (18) and yards (215) and also throwing a touchdown pass.