Chargers’ 24-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked four times by the Broncos, this time by outside linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 24-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday:

139

Games it took Chargers receiver Keenan Allen to reach 900 career receptions, an NFL record. Antonio Brown had held the record at 143 games. Allen caught six passes for 68 yards against the Denver Broncos. He has 904 career receptions.

3-1

Chargers’ record against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. The home team had won seven straight in this series until the Broncos took this AFC West matchup.

Advertisement

2

Number of regular-season snaps Chargers quarterback Easton Stick had taken in five seasons before taking over for starter Justin Herbert (fractured index finger on throwing hand) with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter. Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

6

Sacks recorded by the Broncos defense by six players, four against Herbert and two against Stick.

1

Conversions for the Chargers offense on six fourth-down attempts.

Summary

Denver 7 3 7 7 — 24

CHARGERS 0 0 0 7 — 7

First Quarter



Denver — J.Williams 3 run (Lutz kick), 4:55. Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, 00:05. Key play: Cooper 4 interception return to CHARGERS 3.

Advertisement

Second Quarter



Denver — Field goal Lutz 23, :05. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 1:23. Key plays: Perine 5 run on 3rd-and-1, Wilson 35 pass to Krull.

Third Quarter



Denver — Sutton 46 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 5:55. Drive: 4 plays, 60 yards, 2:12. Key play: Wilson 6 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-2.

Fourth Quarter



CHARGERS — Ekeler 3 run (Dicker kick), 10:37. Drive: 5 plays, 94 yards, 1:44. Key plays: Stick 57 pass to Johnston, Stick 22 pass to Johnston.

Denver — Trautman 10 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 3:11. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key plays: J.Williams 20 run, Wilson 9 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-8, Wilson 7 run on 3rd-and-6, Wilson 9 pass to Perine on 3rd-and-5.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: DENVER, J.Williams 17-66, McLaughlin 5-25, Perine 2-8, Wilson 6-5, Burton 1-2.

CHARGERS, Ekeler 10-51, Spiller 6-19, Kelley 3-6.

PASSING: DENVER, Wilson 21-33-1-224. CHARGERS, Stick 13-24-0-179, Herbert 9-17-1-96, K.Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING: DENVER, Perine 5-36, Sutton 3-62, J.Williams 3-25, Trautman 2-19, Jeudy 2-16, Mims 2-11, Krull 1-35, Humphrey 1-12, McLaughlin 1-7, Burton 1-1. CHARGERS, K.Allen 6-68, Ekeler 5-49, Everett 5-39, Johnston 3-91, Parham 1-11, Erickson 1-9, Guyton 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS: DENVER, Mims 2-25. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DENVER, None. CHARGERS, D.Davis 2-44.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DENVER, Singleton 10-4-1, McMillian 5-0-1, Surtain 5-0-0, Jewell 4-5-1, Browning 4-0-0, Simmons 3-3-1, Locke 2-5-1, Moreau 2-1-0, Cooper 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Sanders 1-1-0, Allen 1-0-1, Bonitto 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Henningsen 1-0-0, Purcell 1-0-0, Moss 0-1-0. CHARGERS, Murray 9-3-1, James 8-3-0, Gilman 6-2-0, Samuel 4-1-0, Kendricks 3-2-1, M.Davis 3-1-0, Tuipulotu 3-1-0, A.Johnson 2-1-0, Hollins 1-1-0, Joseph-Day 1-1-0, Mack 1-1-0, Matlock 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-0, N.Williams 1-0-0, Hawkins 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DENVER, Cooper 1-4. CHARGERS, M.Davis 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Scott Campbell, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Jonah Monroe, Replay Chad Adams.

Attendance — 70,240.