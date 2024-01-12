Advertisement
Chargers interview an NFL offensive coordinator for head-coaching position

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken stands on the sideline.
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed virtually for the Chargers’ head-coaching position.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers announced Friday evening they interviewed Todd Monken for their head-coaching job.

Monken, who turns 58 next month and has been in coaching for 3½ decades, is in his first season as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator.

Since the Ravens are in the playoffs and don’t play until next week, the Chargers were able to interview Mocken, doing so virtually. In-person interviews with coaches employed by other NFL teams aren’t permitted until after Jan. 21.

Mocken served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018 and then spent one year in the same position with Cleveland.

He then went to the University of Georgia, where he was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. Georgia won the national championship in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Mocken does have head-coaching experience at the collegiate level, overseeing the program at Southern Mississippi from 2013 to 2015 and compiling a record of 13-25.

He is the fourth candidate to interview with the Chargers, joining Giff Smith (Chargers interim head coach), Kellen Moore (Chargers offensive coordinator) and Patrick Graham (Las Vegas defensive coordinator).

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

