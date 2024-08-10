Jim Harbaugh sees ‘a lot of work to be done’ as Chargers struggle in preseason opener

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick gets chased out of the pocket by the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium Saturday.

How much longer until Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert returns?

With backup Easton Stick commanding the offense, the Chargers’ starters struggled to move the ball during their 16-3 loss to Seattle Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, reminding fans how much the team needs Herbert.

Here are some key takeaways from the Chargers’ loss:

Short end of Stick

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick tries to get rid of the ball under pressure from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall during the second quarter of a preseason game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The chemistry the team worked to build in Herbert’s absence was noticeably lacking from the first series, especially with other key offensive players Joshua Palmer, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins held out.

The Chargers struggled mightily during their first six possessions with Stick at quarterback, resulting in five three-and-outs and one interception.

“Frustrating,” Stick said about his performance. “A bunch of three-and-outs and a turnover.”

Advertisement

Stick’s interception came on an overthrown deep pass intended for tight end Hayden Hurst, who took a hit to the legs that left him shaken up. The turnover set up a Seahawks touchdown.

Chargers Bad news for Chargers: Justin Herbert’s foot injury requires a boot for weeks Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot and will need to wear a boot for a couple of weeks.

“I felt there was enough space between the linebacker and safety to get it in,” Stick said about his interception. “In hindsight, should have checked that ball down, especially with us backed up.”

Stick tossed several other inaccurate throws and near interceptions throughout the game.

While his last two drives of the half were far from impressive, the Chargers secured a first down at the 5:01 mark of the second quarter, leading to a 58-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. It was the team’s only points of the game.

Advertisement

During the scoring drive, Stick scrambled for an 11-yard run and threw a 15-yard pass to Stone Smartt.

Stick completed five of 13 passes for 31 yards, as the Chargers only gained 71 total yards of offense in the first half, much of which came from Jaret Patterson’s runs.

“The offense struggled,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “A lot of work to be done.”

Max Duggan took over for much of the second half, completing four of seven passes for 41 yards. Newcomer Luis Perez took over during the final four and a half minutes, finishing as the team’s leading passer, but much of his production came from a deep pass to Jaylen Johnson for 36 yards.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to be comfortable,” Harbaugh said of his confidence in the backups with Herbert out. “There’s a lot to be gained.”

Harbaugh was hesitant to give a definitive answer when asked whether Stick would start next week against the Rams, noting it was still to be determined during next week’s practice. He added, “We’re going to evaluate all positions. Why wouldn’t we?”

Advertisement

Receivers short-handed

Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) brushes off Chargers receiver Brenden Rice (82) while returning an interception during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium Saturday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

“With the first-team offense on the field, the receiving corps was missing key players: Joshua Palmer, who wasn’t dressed for warm-ups, and rookie Ladd McConkey, who was dressed but didn’t play.

DJ Chark and Brenden Rice started at wide receiver for the first-team offense. Chark was targeted three times early and Rice saw three targets throughout the game, but neither managed to record a reception.

Quentin Johnston went without a target or a catch.

The tight ends were the primary beneficiaries of the Chargers’ passing game, with Smartt making a couple of catches, including a 15-yard reception on the team’s only scoring drive. Simi Fehoko added three receptions for 33 yards.

Johnson led the team in yardage with his catch for 36 yards.

Defense a bright spot

Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann pressures Seahawks quarterback PJ Walker during the third quarter of a preseason game at SoFi Stadium Saturday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

After a disappointing 2023 season, this year’s Chargers’ defensive performance was a bright spot during an otherwise difficult game.

Advertisement

“There was more good out there on defense,” Harbaugh said. “I thought our defense played winning football.”

Although the Chargers allowed 325 yards — much of it from Seattle’s running game (156 yards) — the defense featured several standout performances.

Nick Niemann, second-year linebackers Tuli Tuipulotu and Daiyan Henley stepped up without defensive stalwarts Derwin James Jr., Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

Niemann finished with 12 tackles and one sack, while Tuipulotu recorded three tackles and Henley added four.

Coming out of the locker room at halftime, the defense delivered the Chargers’ best series of the game — a goal-line stand.

Seattle started the second half with four plays of 10+ yards, driving deep into the Chargers’ territory.

Advertisement

Facing third-and-goal, Niemann and Shane Lee stopped the Seahawks from scoring a touchdown on a fourth-down run.